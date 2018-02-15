 

SWAT teams swarm outside Florida school after reported shooting

APTN

It is estimated between 20 to 50 people are injured.
Source: APTN

00:17
A steady stream of police officers are said to be going into the school.

LIVE: More than one dead in Florida high school shooting, dozens injured, shooter in custody


00:33
Police are appealing to the public for help to identify the men involved.

Watch: CCTV video shows 'brutal, serious' assault as Auckland 20-year-old bashed unconscious with piece of wood - do you recognise attacker?

Clarke Gayford with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

'Call her the anti-Trump' - Jacinda Ardern's Vogue article released

Taking wrong fish and chip order sparks alleged assault on pair in Far North - report

00:15
American luger Emily Sweeney was lucky to walk away from this.

Watch: How did she survive that? Luger in horror 110km/h smash at Winter Olympics

00:17
Gunman that mowed down school kids in Florida is in custody, terrible scenes outside school.

01:20
Taufatofua says Cyclone Gita won't affect "the heart of the people".

'We will rebuild' - Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua shares touching message for cyclone-hit Tonga from Winter Olympics

01:52
Canterbury University scientists are back home after a month on the ice.

Watch: Amazing new images of orcas emerge from Antarctica's 'Whale Highway'

03:58
So far three MPs say they'll run to replace Bill English as leader.

'A strong showing' from Amy Adams puts 'huge pressure' on other National leadership contenders - Corin Dann

03:51
The storm also pounded Fiji's southernmost islands.

Thousands still without power as Tonga picks up the pieces after destructive Cyclone Gita

The cyclone destroyed homes, churches and even the nation's historic Parliament House.


 
