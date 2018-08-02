TODAY |

Suspicious powder sent to Australian Greens senator after election

AAP
More From
World
Australia

A threat in an envelope along with a suspicious powder sent the Greens office in Adelaide was targeted at Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

The South Australian senator, who was returned at Saturday's election, has not detailed what was in the note but has confirmed it was directed at her.

She labelled the person who sent it an "idiot".

Police said they were called to the Wright Street office on Monday afternoon after the envelope had been opened and a white powder revealed.

Firefighters and the HAZMAT team recovered the envelope which was removed from the office so the powder could be analysed.

Senator Hanson-Young said she was still waiting for confirmation from police on exactly what the substance was.

"It was white powder with a pretty serious threat attached," she told ABC radio today.

"Everyone is fine. The staff are fine but of course, it's not a nice thing for those staff on the front line who receive the mail to have to deal with.

"Whoever did this well, frankly, they're an idiot."

Senator Hanson-Young said the incident was disappointing after the election which was a wonderful celebration of democracy.

"The idea that some people think that threatening politicians, putting staff in danger as they do that, is okay is really disappointing," she said.

"But it's not the view of most people."

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 14: Australian Greens press conference at Parliament House on February 14, 2018 in Canberra, Australia. Among the issues discussed, Senator Sarah Hanson-Young talked about the management of the Murray-Darling River system (Photo by Michael Masters/Getty Images)
Sarah Hanson-Young. Source: Getty
More From
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:29
Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse spoke to 1 NEWS ahead of the planned re-entry on May 21, 2019.
Relief for families as Pike River mine re-entry goes ahead
2
The US and Australia have made a similar move over the Chinese company.
Vodafone says buyers should be wary of Huawei phones as 'uncertainty' over Google software continues
3
In an embarrassing flip-flop, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been forced to ditch the controversial capital gains tax.
Winston Peters, Jacinda Ardern send mixed messages over KiwiSaver changes
4
Surge in NZ immigration website searches after Liberal coalition's Australia election win
5
All Black Richie Mo'unga during the training session at Trafalgar Park ahead of the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Tuesday 4 September 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga accused of inappropriate touching, spitting beer at woman
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:22
Seven gunmen were involved in the attack in the Guama neighbourhood of the Para state capital, Belem.

Eleven people killed after gunmen attack bar in Brazil
Intelligence and policy analyst Paul Buchanan explained the UK’s provisional conditions in allowing for the rollout of the network.

Huawei could be stripped of Google services after US ban

China's pig disease outbreak pushes up global pork prices
00:07
Police CCTV vision recorded the dramatic meteor shower.

Watch: Meteor lights up Northern Territory sky