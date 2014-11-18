 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Suspicious package in Manchester a false alarm

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Emergency serivices were called to an address in Manchester, England, where a suspicious package had been found.

London police (file picture).

A London police van.

Source: Wikimedia Commons, HTUK, Wikimedia Commons, HTUK

In a tweet Greater Manchester Police said the incident was on Linby Street in Hulme near the city centre.

The BBC reported several roads were closed in the area and an army bomb disposal unit was on site.

They said they had been called in relation to a suspicious package, which has now been deemed safe.

On Tuesday 22 people were killed and dozens more injured at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester.

Related

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:16
1
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

01:06
2
Manchester bombing attack victims include mothers, children, teenagers and a heroic aunt.

'RIP my darling' - Manchester terror attack victims remembered including an aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

03:51
3
The health dollar been stretched too far with Te Anau now without a midwive; can a Budget boost help the situation?

Watch: Te Anau's last midwife explains why she swapped delivering babies for pumping gas

00:50
4
Jerome, his brother, named Kaino, plus high speed chasing and a glass door is never a good equation.

Watch: 'He put me in hospital for a month!' Jerome Kaino's older brother recollects bashful sibling silliness

00:50
5
Peter Beck, CEO and founder of Rocket Lab says the launch is something for all New Zealanders.

'Literally over the moon' - Rocket Lab celebrate success of NZ's first rocket lift off into space from Hawke's Bay

03:33
Kiwi Melanie Cheung met Pope Francis at the Vatican and showed him how to hongi.

Hongi-ing the Holy Father: The Kiwi who taught Pope Francis the traditional Maori greeting

Dr Melanie Cheung - a researcher from Auckland University - was invited to an event in Rome, but wasn't expecting to meet Francis.

00:29
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

Raw: Close-up view of Rocket Lab's successful rocket launch in Hawke’s Bay

Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

01:06
Manchester bombing attack victims include mothers, children, teenagers and a heroic aunt.

'RIP my darling' - Manchester terror attack victims remembered including an aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

These victims left behind unfulfilled dreams and broken hearts. We pay a small tribute to them here.

01:55
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

Watch: 'The One Dollar Bill Budget' - Andrew Little blasts $1 tax cut for cleaner on minimum wage

The big winners are the top earners who take home most of the tax benefits, the Labour leader says.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ