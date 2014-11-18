Suspicious package in Manchester a false alarm

Emergency serivices were called to an address in Manchester, England, where a suspicious package had been found.

A London police van. Source: Wikimedia Commons, HTUK

In a tweet Greater Manchester Police said the incident was on Linby Street in Hulme near the city centre.

The BBC reported several roads were closed in the area and an army bomb disposal unit was on site.

They said they had been called in relation to a suspicious package, which has now been deemed safe.