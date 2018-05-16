 

Suspended teacher alleged to be having sex with ex-student shot dead in mother's driveway

A Pennsylvania schoolteacher who was reported to have had a teenage boy in her car and who was later suspended was shot to death in her mother's driveway on Mother's Day.

Rachael Deltondo, 35, was suspended last November from the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School over the alleged affair with a 17-year-old.
Authorities say 32-year-old Rachael DelTondo had gone to an ice cream shop on Sunday night (local time) and had just returned to the home in Aliquippa when she was shot multiple times.

DelTondo died at the scene, 35 kilometres northwest of Pittsburgh.

Authorities have not released further details, citing an ongoing investigation.

The suspension came after school officials received an anonymous email containing a February 2016 police report stating DelTondo had been found in a parked car with a 17-year-old former student.

No charges were filed, but police noted in the report that "the windows were steamed over and the engine was not running".

