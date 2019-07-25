Suspects in murder of couple in Canada leave burnt out car near isolated town

Canadian police say the suspects in the murders of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as the death of another man in northern British Columbia left a burnt-out vehicle two provinces over in Manitoba.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Julie Courchaine said today a vehicle they were travelling in was found burnt out in the remote northern town of Gillam.
Police had said two days ago they were searching for 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, whose first burnt-out car had been discovered south of Dease Lake.
During that investigation, they found the body of an unidentified man about two kilometres from the car.
It's about 500 kilometres from where 24-year-old American Chynna Deese and 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler were found shot dead.