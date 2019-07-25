TODAY |

Suspects in murder of couple in Canada leave burnt out car near isolated town

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Canadian police say the suspects in the murders of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as the death of another man in northern British Columbia left a burnt-out vehicle two provinces over in Manitoba. 

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Julie Courchaine said today a vehicle they were travelling in was found burnt out in the remote northern town of Gillam. 

Police had said two days ago they were searching for 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, whose first burnt-out car had been discovered south of Dease Lake. 

During that investigation, they found the body of an unidentified man about two kilometres from the car. 

It's about 500 kilometres from where 24-year-old American Chynna Deese and 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler were found shot dead.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted over the deaths of American Chynna Deese and Australian Lucas Fowler, as well as another man. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Traffic on Auckland’s Southern Motorway is at a standstill after the serious crash.
Video shows allegedly stolen car slamming head-on into another vehicle after driving wrong-way up Auckland motorway
2
Bindi Irwin gets engaged
Wildlife campaigner Bindi Irwin gets engaged on her 21st birthday
3
SOUL’s Pania Newton discussed the contentious land dispute on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Ihumātao protests a long time coming after Government, Auckland Council failed to act - activist
4
The Silver Ferns defender said now she's back in NZ she hopes to watch the All Blacks play this weekend.
Phoenix Karaka eager to back partner Patrick Tuipulotu's own World Cup bid - 'Hope I'm going to Tokyo!'
5
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes lower North Island
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Anne Hathaway expecting second child with husband

00:33
Residents complain that raucous parties are often held at the park where a man died early this morning.

Two men charged with murder of 21-year-old in South Auckland
00:42
When asked if he had cleared the president, he said “no”.

Donald Trump, allies frame Robert Mueller testimony as win for White House

Breast implant maker issues worldwide recall due to heightened cancer risk