TODAY |

Suspects arrested over death of Micronesia's attorney general, gunned down in front of home

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
Pacific Islands

Authorities in Micronesia said today that they arrested suspects in the killing of an American prosecutor who was working as acting attorney general of the state of Yap on the Pacific island nation.

Yap Gov. Henry S. Falan announced the arrests on the state's website. No names were released.

Authorities say prosecutor Rachelle Bergeron was fatally shot October 14 after returning home from a run. Her friends believe her killing was tied to her work, which including being part of a human-trafficking task force.

Bergeron grew up in Wisconsin and first moved to Yap in 2015 to take a job as assistant attorney general. She had previously worked in Washington D.C., New York and India.

Falan said in a statement that officials "will keep the public informed at the appropriate time as the court case moves ahead."

Friend Amos Collins told The Associated Press last week that Bergeron's husband was inside the couple's house baking brownies when somebody fired three shots at Bergeron as she was getting home, killing her and her dog.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver with the latest news from the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS

Private gun ownership is generally illegal in the Federated States of Micronesia, and guns are rare. The Small Arms Survey, a Swiss nonprofit, estimates that there are 700 guns, total, owned by Micronesia's 104,000 residents.

The FBI said in a statement that its Honolulu division was providing assistance in the case at the request of Micronesia. Both FBI and Yap officials declined to comment further on how the case was progressing or talk about possible motives.

Last week, hundreds of people attended a memorial service for Bergeron.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Rachelle Bergeron had been on her daily run with her dog when there were killed outside her home on the island of Yap. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:55
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
2
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
3
England coach Eddie Jones returns fire at Warren Gatland, much to the amusement of his players
4
'It's quite a disrespectful question' – Steve Hansen snaps at reporter after captain quizzed about All Blacks' hunger
5
SBW calls for Pacific Island or Māori coach to replace Steve Hansen
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'I can't help ya', dying serial killer Ivan Milat told police
02:11

New Zealand organisation performing life changing eye surgery in PNG
02:08

Story of Polynesian voyagers who first discovered New Zealand told through animation

Argentina's centre-left Peronists poised to return to power