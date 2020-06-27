Suspect shot dead, police officer one of six injured in Glasgow knife attack

A police officer is one of six people injured in a knife attack in a hotel in central Glasgow today.

Source: Associated Press

A male suspect was shot dead by an armed officer after another officer was injured during the attack in West George Street, Police Scotland said.

Images on social media appeared to show armed police entering the Park Inn hotel and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

The hotel is home to some of the city’s asylum seekers.

Eyewitnesses told UK Sky News they saw people covered in blood and bieng taken away on stretchers.

Police said the attack was not terror-related and the suspect's motive is still under investigation.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the incident as "truly dreadful".

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to the victims and said he was "deeply saddened by the terrible incident".

Police Scotland quickly took to Twitter to reassure the public that the incident was contained and there was no further risk to the public.