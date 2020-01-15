TODAY |

Suspect at large after shooting at high school in Houston, Texas

Source:  Associated Press

A student was shot today at a high school in Texas and a suspect remains at large, local officials said.

View outside of Bellaire High School Source: Khou Television

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire High School, KPRC-TV reports.

The city, a suburb south west of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting and said the suspect is still at large. It advised resident to avoid the area around the school or remain in their homes.

Police and school officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
