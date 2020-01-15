Suspect at large after shooting at high school in Houston, Texas

A student was shot today at a high school in Texas and a suspect remains at large, local officials said.

View outside of Bellaire High School Source: Khou Television

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire High School, KPRC-TV reports.

The city, a suburb south west of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting and said the suspect is still at large. It advised resident to avoid the area around the school or remain in their homes.