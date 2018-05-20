Suspect in Texas school shooting confesses to police

The suspect accused of attacking a Texas high school on Friday told officers he acted alone.

Ten people were killed in the shooting in an art classroom.

In addition to a shotgun and a handgun, Dmitrios Pagourtzis also had several kinds of homemade explosive devices, but they were not capable of detonating, said Mark Henry, the Galveston County judge, who is the county's chief administrator.

Investigators found a group of carbon dioxide canisters taped together, and a pressure cooker with an alarm clock and nails inside.

But the canisters had no detonation device, and the pressure cooker had no explosive material, Henry said.

Authorities offered no motive, but they said in a probable-cause affidavit that the suspect had admitted to carrying out the shooting.

The gunman told police that when he opened fire, he avoided shooting students he liked, the affidavit said.

Pagourtzis, who appeared to have no prior arrests or confrontations with law enforcement, made his initial court appearance on murder charges Friday by video link from the Galveston County Jail.

Henry denied bond and took his application for a court-appointed attorney.

The shooting unfolded in Santa Fe, a city of about 13,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres) southeast of Houston.

It was the nation's deadliest such attack since the Florida massacre that killed 17 and energised the teen-led gun-control movement.