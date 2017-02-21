 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Suspect in Kim Jong Nam attack says she got $90 for a prank

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Indonesian woman who is one of the suspects in the killing of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un's half brother said she was paid $90 for what she believed was a prank, an Indonesian official said today.

Kim Jong Nam is seen searching desperately for medical attention after being seemingly sprayed in the face with poison.
Source: Associated Press

Siti Aisyah also told authorities she did not want her parents to see her in custody, Andriano Erwin, Indonesia's deputy ambassador to Malaysia, said one day after Malaysia revealed that VX nerve agent was used in the bizarre killing at Kuala Lumpur's airport.

"She doesn't want her family get sad to see her condition," Erwin said after a 30-minute meeting with Aisyah.

"She only delivered a message through us to her father and mother not to be worried and take care of their health."

The public poisoning of Kim Jong Nam, which took place February 13 amid crowds of travellers at the airport, appeared to be a well-planned hit.

Kim was dead within hours of the attack, in which two women went up behind him and appeared to smear something onto his face.

Aisyah, 25, has said previously that she was duped into the attack, but Malaysian police say she and the other female suspect, a Vietnamese woman who also is in custody, knew what they were doing.

The revelation that VX nerve agent killed Kim has boosted speculation that North Korea had dispatched a hit squad to Malaysia to kill Kim, whose younger half brother is Kim Jong Un.

The thick, oily poison was almost certainly produced in a sophisticated state weapons laboratory, experts say, and is banned under international treaties.

North Korea, a prime suspect in the case, never signed that treaty, and has spent decades developing a complex chemical weapons program.

Related

Asia

Crime and Justice

00:26
Kim Jong Nam is seen searching desperately for medical attention after being seemingly sprayed in the face with poison.

Video: 'Very toxic' nerve agent was wiped on Kim Jong Nam's face by female assassins
00:24
Kim Jong-Nam died after apparently being poisoned at Kuala Lumpur Airport.

Four North Korean men wanted over death of Kim Jong-Un's half-brother
00:24
Kim Jong-Nam died after apparently being poisoned at Kuala Lumpur Airport.

Malaysia proceeds with autopsy of Kim Jong Un's half-brother, third arrest overnight

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
The Hurricanes and All Blacks winger couldn't be stopped as he latched onto a clever kick to run away and score.

Watch: The Bus is back! Julian Savea scores epic solo try against Sunwolves

00:24
2
The All Black centre crossed over after some slick work from Israel Dagg in Christchurch.

Video: Crusaders' new boy Seta Tamanivalu punishes Brumbies with debut try

3
1 NEWS

Person in serious condition after crash in Auckland

00:26
4
On his 100th Super Rugby appearance, Dagg allowed Whetu Douglas to score in Christchurch.

As It Happened: Unconvincing Crusaders squeeze season opening victory

00:42
5
Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

00:42
Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern wins Mt Albert by-election by landslide

Ardern won by 8,500 votes and also received a congratulatory message from her closest competition in Greens' Julie Genter.

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ