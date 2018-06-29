Suspect in deadly shooting at Maryland newspaper named

Source:
A man with a vendetta against an Annapolis newspaper in Maryland fired a shotgun through the newsroom's glass doors and at its employees, killing five and injuring two others in an attack the police say was "targeted".
Police officers walk at the scene after multiple people were shot at a newspaper's office building in Annapolis.
Source: Associated Press
According to the Washington Post the suspect has been identified as Jarrod Ramos, 38.
The victims' identities remain unknown, but the attack appears to be the deadliest involving journalists in the United States in decades.
