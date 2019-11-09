Suspect arrested in kidnapping of UFC fighter's stepdaughter

A man wanted in the disappearance of UFC fighter Walt Harris' stepdaughter has been apprehended in Florida, but the whereabouts of the woman he's accused of abducting remain a mystery.

Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail today. Jail records show he's being held as a fugitive after being charged in Alabama with first-degree kidnapping in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. She was last seen at a gas station in Auburn, Alabama, on October 23.

Blanchard, a student at Southern Union State Community College, was reported missing the next day. Her car was later found abandoned in Montgomery, more than 90 kilometres away. Police said the car was damaged and contained evidence that Blanchard had been harmed.

"I am prayerful that the Lord touches this young man's heart so he will be honest and truthful and tell the authorities where our daughter is located," Blanchard's stepmother, Yashiba Blanchard, told Al.com. "I feel as if the Lord has heard our cries and the community's cries for help with finding our daughter."

Yazeed, 29, was already known to authorities: He was freed from an Alabama jail in February after prosecutors said he beat a man unconscious and "near death" in a vicious robbery, court records show. He faces attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery in that earlier case.

Prosecutors say Yazeed was armed with a handgun in January when he pummeled William Joseph Fuller, Alabama court records state. He and two other people also stole Fuller's Rolex watch, rifle, handgun, wallet, bank card, and cash, authorities said.

Yazeed was out on bond at the time of Blanchard's disappearance.

"It's very concerning to know that someone who has committed that sort of crime was out and in our community," Auburn Police Chief Paul Register told reporters at a news conference. "We think this is someone who should be in custody."

In Florida, US marshals were already in the general area where Yazeed was yesterday when they called the Escambia Sheriff's Office for assistance, Sheriff's Maj. Andrew Hobbs said.

"I don't know how they knew he was in the area — they got the tip and called us," Hobbs said today.

He was taken into custody yesterday alongside the Pine Forest exit on Interstate 10, Hobbs said.

"When we arrived, the suspect fled the area, but he was located by Escambia sheriff's officers and marshals in a wooded area near the exit," Hobbs said.

Yazeed was wheeled from the scene on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. Video of the arrest from WEAR-TV shows Yazeed yelling as he's being taken away.

His jail booking photo shows him with a swollen left eye.

"The marshals were the ones who handcuffed him and took him into custody; you'd have to contact them about any injuries he received," Hobbs said.

The Associated Press' request for information left with the Pensacola office of the US Marshals Service wasn't immediately returned early today.

Yazeed's run-ins with Alabama law enforcers date back almost a decade.

In 2012, he was accused of ramming his vehicle into a Montgomery police car at a Chevron station and charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer. He was fleeing from the two Montgomery officers at the time and plowed into the squad car "as the officers exited their vehicle in an attempt to kill the officers," a court affidavit states.

Yazeed's mother wrote the judge handling that case, saying "he felt afraid and didn't know how to handle or control the vehicle due to so many fired gunshots towards the vehicle."

Yazeed spent months in the county jail before a grand jury determined there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.

"I believe he is suffering some type of mental disorder," his mother also wrote in the letter. She said her son suffered a head injury as a child and didn't always use good judgment.