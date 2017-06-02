Sushi model allegedly assaulted by ogling male customer who got frisky with his chopsticks

A sushi model has attacked a male customer after he allegedly got frisky with his chopsticks and did something "unspeakable."

The half-naked model can be seen lying with sushi laid out on her body before she sits up and starts yelling at the male in the video who then leaps off the table to attack him.

The video has been viewed over 506,000 times since it was posted to social media on Tuesday.

According to the Daily Mail, the "unspeakable" incident occurred in the city of Tauyan in China.