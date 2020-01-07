Survivors hit out at Harvey Weinstein as rape trial begins - 'You brought this upon yourself'

Actresses Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette lashed out at Harvey Weinstein in New York today, just minutes after he arrived in court ahead of the start of his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Your playlist will load after this ad

McGowan and Arquette are among the more prominent women to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

McGowan has accused Weinstein of rape, which he denies.



She says she won't be in the courtroom because the pain would be too great.

But Arquette plans to be there to support his accusers.