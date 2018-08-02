 

Survivor says Mexico plane hit burst of hail before crash: 'It starts seriously, seriously moving'

Associated Press
A US passenger aboard a flight that crashed on takeoff in northern Mexico said today that a strong burst of wind and hail hit the Aeromexico jetliner, apparently knocking it back to ground, where there were only moments to evacuate before it burned.

Alberto Herrera, a 35-year-old webpage engineer from Chicago, described the terrifying moments when the plane briefly became airborne before smacking belly-down onto a field beyond the edge of the runway.

"You start gaining speed and as soon as you start taking off all of the sudden the plane starts struggling and it's getting hit with hail," said Herrera, who was visiting the city of Durango for the baptism of his cousin's baby.

Mario Zarco was up close after the Aeromexico jetliner went down. Miraculously, there were only minor injuries. Source: Associated Press

"The higher up we went into the storm the heavier the hail got and more wind got to us," he recounted from his hotel room.

"Then all of a sudden the plane starts rocking and it starts seriously, seriously moving around and then hitting the ground."

The fire around the wings eliminated the possibility of using wing exits, so Herrera said he moved toward a back exit and started helping other people leave the craft.

The Aeromexico plane reportedly crashed shortly after take-off from Durango. Source: Azucuna Uresti

Many walked to the end of the runway to wait for emergency vehicles.

Durango state Gov. Jose Aispuro said all 99 passengers and four crewmembers made it off the plane, but the pilot was severely injured.

About 49 people were hospitalized with injuries. Some people had burns on a quarter of their bodies, said Durango state Health Ministry spokesman Fernando Ros.

Aispuro said all were expected to live.

An Illinois priest was on the plane. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago said the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez suffered some injuries, but was alert and resting.

Aispuro said it was too soon to speculate on the cause of the crash. Mechanical failure and human error could be factors, but certainly the weather wasn't favorable

Aeromexico Chief Executive Officer Andres Conesa described the day as "very difficult" and credited the timely reaction of crew and passengers for the lack of fatalities.

Conesa said the passengers included 88 adults, nine children and two babies and the crew consisted of two flight attendants and two pilots.

He said the jetliner had been sent for maintenance in February and the crew was well-rested, having started their work day in Durango.

In this photo released by Red Cross Durango communications office, Red Cross workers attend airline passengers who survived a plane crash, at a medical center in Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. An Aeromexico jetliner crashed while taking off during a severe storm, smacking down in a field nearly intact then catching fire, and officials said it appeared everyone on board escaped the flames. (Red Cross Durango via AP)
In this photo released by Red Cross Durango communications office, Red Cross workers attend airline passengers who survived a plane crash, at a medical center in Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS
Royal aides have been holding crisis talks over the Duchess of Sussex's father Thomas Markle's public outbursts.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly deeply hurt by Mr Markle's rants over his daughter and her new husband, Prince Harry, the Mirror reports.

At least three top-level meetings have been held by advisers over the former Hollywood lighting director, whose rambling interviews with the press have been causing the Duchess undue stress.

"Meghan is deeply hurt by what is happening and everything is being done behind the scenes to make sure her welfare is at the top of the agenda," a source revealed.

There are fears if the Duchess does speak with her father, the 74-year-old will reveal the details of his conversations with his daughter or sell his story.

Royal writer Phil Dampier said: "This is getting out of control. If this carries on I wouldn't be surprised if the Queen herself gets involved and bangs a few heads together."

The new royal has not spoken to Mr Markle in over two months, after it was revealed he received $14,491.08 for staging paparazzi photos in the lead up to her wedding.





 

Royal aides are said to be plotting ways to rein in his public outbursts about his daughter’s relationship with Prince Harry and the family. Source: Breakfast
Associated Press
President Donald Trump called today for his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, to end special counsel Robert Mueller's probe of Russia's election intervention, a day after Trump's former campaign chairman went on trial.

Taking to Twitter to complain about the federal Russia investigation, which focuses on the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump said Sessions "should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further."

The relationship between Sessions and the president has been strained for more than a year, since the attorney general recused himself from investigations relating to the election because of Sessions' own role on the Trump campaign. Mueller's team is accountable to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Yesterday marked the first day of Paul Manafort's trial on charges of tax evasion and bank fraud brought by Mueller's team, charges that stemmed from Manafort's consulting work for Ukraine, for which he allegedly received millions he did not report to the US government.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defends President Trump’s latest Russia probe tirade. Source: Associated Press

Seeking to distance himself from his ex-campaign chairman, Trump said, "He worked for me for a very short time."

But Manafort's involvement in the Trump campaign spanned six months, and he helped lead efforts to secure the GOP nomination for Trump in 2016.

Trump asked whether his former top political aide was being treated worse than Al Capone, tweeting that Manafort is "now serving solitary confinement - although convicted of nothing?" Capone, the infamous gangster, was convicted of tax evasion and served most of the 1930s in prison before being paroled.

Manafort is in detention after having his bail revoked because of allegations that he was attempting to tamper with witnesses in his case.

Federal prosecutors revealed last month that he was afforded unusual privileges while in detention.

Trump said the charges against Manafort "have nothing to do with Collusion."

Potential coordination between Russian government agents and the Trump campaign is still a matter of investigation by Mueller's team, which is also investigating potential obstruction of justice by the president.

Trump called any talk of collusion "a Hoax."

The President took aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Robert Mueller in another Twitter tirade. Source: Breakfast
