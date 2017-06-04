Survivor NZ blog: Immunity, medical emergency, and lines drawn in the sand

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on tonight's episode.

Previously on Survivor NZ: Georgia sent packing, tribes are merged, chocolate cake stuffed down the gullet, and scrambling aplenty.

Individual Immunity is up for grabs

The first individual immunity challenge proved too much for "Mama B" Barb, who stole Mike's thunder and passed out while Mike was supposed to be receiving the powerful individual immunity necklace.



Barb felt dizzy and light-headed after the challenge before slumping to the ground unconscious with her eyes rolling back in her head.



Host Matt and the medical team were quick to her aid with Matt letting us know: "She's not with us right now, her eyes are gone". Barb received medical attention but was subsequently able to re-enter the game once she recovered.



Machine Mike won his second individual challenge back-to-back and is safe at tonight's vote.

After showing how dominant he can be, there is a flashing target on Mike's back as soon as he is vulnerable. Sala, Nate, Barb and Shay all see him as force to be reckoned with and want him out of the game and in the jury.



Casar Camp Life

With the tribe merged we begin to see a "maelstrom of alliances and plans" as everyone tries to solidify their position. The 'boy band' are on one side and Shannon is shaping up as the key piece of the puzzle after convincing both alliances she is with them.



Lee considers himself a "lone wolf" and sees himself as the provider of the tribe. However, Lee's efforts around camp are not being appreciated by tribe seniors Barb and Nate.



Barb takes exception to all of Lee's attempts to improve the shelter despite not contributing at all herself. Avi notes that while the shelter is smallish, the boys are the ones not getting the most out of it and "Barbs would be looking at it a very different way if she was the one sleeping down on the beach every night".



Lee's strategy from the start has been to coast along.

Strategising and tactical play are massive components of Survivor.

You can not play Survivor and expect to successfully reach the end without engaging in some sort of strategic play. If you choose to not participate in this not only do you deny yourself the full Survivor experience, you may put yourself in a "goat" position and be seen as dragged along.



Shannon still has her two strong alliances both thinking they have her on board. Being in the swing position Shannon is "in panic mode until after this next tribal". After the vote the alliance lines will be drawn in the sand.



Tribal Council

Shannon hasn't been to tribal since Day 1! She makes the most of her position between the two alliances and turns on the boys.



Lee gets the vote in lieu of the immune Mike. Lee is not a happy man and lets Shannon know "better hope you don’t make it to Redemption Island".



The boys' alliance is now in tatters and looking like they may be easy pickings unless one of them can conjure something up. The episode leave us with the big news that there will be another immunity challenge immediately following the vote out - until next time on Survivor NZ....