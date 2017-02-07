 

World


Surgeon removes 59kg tumour from US man told 'you're just fat, it's just fat'

Associated Press

A California surgeon removed a 59kg tumour from a Mississippi man who had been told by other physicians that he was just fat.

This Mississippi man, Roger Logan, had a massive tumour removed from his lower abdomen after being told it was just fat.
Source: Facebook/Roger Logan

Roger Logan, 57, had the non-cancerous growth removed last Tuesday (NZ time) at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where he will remain for another week or so before returning to Gulfport, Mississippi.

The tumour probably started as an ingrown hair that became infected, swelled and developed its own blood supply, Logan's surgeon, Dr Vipul Dev, told the Bakersfield Californian.

It sprouted from his lower abdomen more than a decade ago.

Doctors told him: "You're just fat, it's just fat," Logan told KERO-TV in Bakersfield.

The tumour grew so massive that it hung to the floor when he sat.

Roger Logan holds up a smartphone that shows a photo of him with a 59kg tumour before a surgery to remove it.

Source: Associated Press

"I used to equate it, you just put a strap around your neck and carry three bags of cement around with you all day long, just swinging," Logan said.

Virtually unable to move, he spent most of his time in a recliner in one room of his home.

By the time the tumour reached 59-69kg, doctors told Logan it was too risky for him to have surgery, giving him only a 50 percent chance of surviving it.

But his wife, Kitty, scoured the country for specialists to perform the operation and found Dr Dev, who had performed similar surgeries.

"She just kept pushing," Logan told the Californian.

Kitty Logan stands by her husband Roger Logan as he rests on a bed at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital two days after he had his 59kg tumour removed.

Source: Associated Press

"She wouldn't let me quit."

Logan finally made the 3219km, 40-hour trip to Central California with his chair bolted to the floor of a cargo van, "just like I was in my living room at home," Logan told the paper.

Logan is now recovering and last Thursday could walk for the first time in years.

"My feet are together," Logan said, wiggling his toes in his hospital bed.

"They haven't been together in years."

He is looking forward to returning home and resuming his life, out of an armchair.

North America

Health

