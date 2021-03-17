Surge of Covid-19 cases in PNG causing concern as one in three people estimated to be infected

A crisis is unfolding in Papua New Guinea with a dramatic spike of Covid-19 cases.

Source: Nine

It’s estimated one in three Papua New Guineans have contracted the virus - Australia and New Zealand are now urgently looking at what help can be given.

Papua New Guinea is on the brink of the country's biggest health disaster in modern history, its Prime Minister saying the virus has taken hold.

“We're possibly having an infection rate of around one person to three, four in our country,” James Marape told 1 NEWS.

There are more than 2,000 known cases but with low levels of testing officials suspect it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

A nationwide isolation strategy will be announced today, it won’t be a full lockdown as there's concern for the fragile economy.

“For us to work in unison in ensuring that Covid-19 is identified, cases are isolated and we through non-clinical measures to stop it from spreading,” Marape says.

It's feared mass gatherings to farewell former Prime Minister Sir Michael Somare this week will see infections surge in the coming days. Makeshift hospital wards are being prepared.

“As the case numbers increase there will be a need potentially for great assistance from around the region,” Matt Cannon of St John PNG says.

New Zealand has already donated money, medical supplies and equipment but with a looming surge in cases it's asking what else it can offer.

Australia's leadership is also meeting to look at what it can do - Queensland's close proximity to Papua New Guinea is also raising alarm bells.

“We have been assisting with some tests in Papua New Guinea and out of the 500 tests that our health authorities have done from Papua New Guinea 250 have come back positive, so this is a real concern,” Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk says.