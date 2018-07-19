 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Surfers, lifesavers up in arms after council explores surfing ban at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

share

Source:

Nine

Officials say swimmers are concerned with boards between the flags.
Source: Nine

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

00:41
2
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

03:06
3
Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


01:17
4
James Casson, who is now a Hamilton Council member, says a hui between gangs, police and council could help alleviate tensions.

'Something's stirred them up' – Waikato homicides see 'unusual' number of patched gang members in Hamilton says ex-cop

00:21
5
Alexis Bosson jumped over the chasing group with a ramp during the tenth stage of the race.

Watch: Crazy mountain biker soars over pack of Tour de France cyclists with insane jump

Dozens of fire fighters battling huge blaze at scrap metal yard in Lower Hutt

Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

Flag in the city

Young Labour, Young Greens launch petition to ban gay conversion therapy

The two youth wings say the practice is unethical and inhumane.

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.

00:41
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

"We weren't sure if it was for real," said 14-year-old Adul Samon. "So we stopped and listened."

00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.