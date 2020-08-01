Surfer loses 'chunks' of his leg after shark attack in Western Australia

A beach in Western Australia remains closed after a shark mauled a surfer, who is now recovering in hospital having had "a few chunks taken out of his leg".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Phil Mummert, aged in his 20s, suffered leg injuries in the attack yesterday and photos showed his surfboard with huge bite marks.

Bunker Bay beach near Dunsborough in the state's southwest was shut today following the attack.

The government said a four-metre white shark is believed to be responsible.

Mish Wright on Saturday posted a Facebook update about her boyfriend's condition.

"After an unimaginable and gruelling night I'm happy to let you all know that Phil's surgery went really well and he's now recovering," she wrote.

"We've been flooded with lots of lovely messages and I've been reading them all to Phil."

Ms Wright was on the beach when Mr Mummert "got a few chunks taken out of his leg" on Friday.

She thanked those who went to Mr Mummert's aid, including fellow surfers who helped him from the water.

"I honestly don't know how a person can see a total stranger getting attacked by a 4m great white shark and swim towards to save him so we are beyond grateful to everyone that helped save Phil's life."

One of his rescuers said the shark obliterated Mr Mummert’s board.

"It clearly knocked him off his board, obliterated his board and it was just floating there... like icicles. " one of the rescuers told Nine News.

"Just from there I tried to get him in to shore and keep him out of shock. [He] had mostly a couple of gashes about 150mm long," another rescuer told Nine News.

Bunker Bay beach was shut today.

"Drone surveillance on Friday afternoon confirmed the presence of schooling salmon and a seal colony in the vicinity of the area," the WA government said in a statement on Saturday.

"These environmental conditions may increase the likelihood of encountering a shark in the area."

There have been five fatal shark attacks in Australian waters in 2020.

One of them was in WA in January, when experienced diver Gary Johnson, 57, was taken near Cull Island, close to West Beach in Esperance.