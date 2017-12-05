 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Donald Trump's travel ban

share

Source:

Associated Press

The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States by residents of six mostly Muslim countries.

The other person in the video – Billy Bush – has confirmed the President's comments, amid reports Mr Trump was questioning if the tapes were real.

Source: 1 NEWS

The justices, with two dissenting votes, said Monday that the policy can take full effect even as legal challenges against it make their way through the courts.

The action suggests the high court could uphold the latest version of the ban that Trump announced in September.

The ban applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

Lower courts had said people from those nations with a claim of a "bona fide" relationship with someone in the United States could not be kept out of the country. Grandparents, cousins and other relatives were among those courts said could not be excluded.

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor would have left the lower court orders in place.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, will be holding arguments on the legality of the ban this week.

Both courts are dealing with the issue on an accelerated basis, and the Supreme Court noted it expects those courts to reach decisions "with appropriate dispatch."

Quick resolution by appellate courts would allow the Supreme Court to hear and decide the issue this term, by the end of June.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:08
2
The incident took place near Curio Bay on Sunday, and left Kodi Goodman and his family stunned.

Raw video: Southland family watch in horror as campervan heads towards blind corner on wrong side of road

00:12
3
The road rage incident brought traffic to a standstill in Sydney yesterday.

Watch: Brutal brawl erupts between two Aussie women over car park space

4
Jacinda Ardern helped out at a hospice fundraiser, and promised to find a sustainable funding model for the sector.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins to outline how new fees-free tertiary policy will work

5

'He'd better not go to the Kiwis or there'll be trouble!' England players desperate to keep Wayne Bennett

10:05
1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!

Political Showdown: Green MP Chloe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians and left them to battle it out.

00:36
Known as NZ's unofficial anthem, the song was recently performed jointly in honour of the memory of its legendary composers.

Watch: Auckland Girls Grammar and Auckland orchestra team up for angelic performance of Kiwi classic Poi E

Known as NZ's unofficial anthem, the song was recently performed in honour of its composers.


02:16
The new law provides for 100 per cent of lost income for donors from the day of surgery, for up to 12 weeks.

Watch: 'It's a really important move' – Kidney specialist hails new law compensating organ donors

Dr Nick Cross said the new law helps remove a barrier to people donating.


01:18
The National Party leader questions how the plan will work when senior ministers can't agree on what it will look like.

'Probably won't work out' - Bill English says Government division will see Shane Jones' work-for-dole scheme fail

The National Party leader questions how the plan will work.

00:31
The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders in awe.

Watch: Glorious supermoon rises over Auckland

The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders and New Zealanders around the country in awe.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 