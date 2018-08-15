 

Supporting tower gives way on bridge in Italy before it collapse killing multiple people

World
Natural Disasters

At least 20 people died and 16 others were injured after the bridge gave way in Genoa.
World
Natural Disasters
At least 20 people died and 16 others were injured after the bridge gave way in Genoa.

Police officer Kevin Valencia was unable to attend Kaleb's first day so his mates stepped up.

FILE – In this June 30, 2015, file photo, Cardinal Donald Wuerl, archbishop of Washington, speaks while outlining the schedule for Pope Francis' September 2015 visit to Washington, during a news conference at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington. Wuerl wrote to priests to defend himself on the eve of the scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, release of a grand jury report investigating child sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The lira took a nosedive last week, after President Trump announced sanctions and tariffs on Turkish aluminium and steel.

Police said that the driver of car, a man, was arrested at scene after the incident.

Young couple behind bars after alleged daylight killing of hip-hop artist with samurai sword in Sydney

AAP
A young couple are behind bars charged with the daylight murder of a hip-hop artist whose head was sliced with a sword after an alleged altercation at their Sydney home.

Hannah Quinn, 23, and her boyfriend Blake Davis, 28, did not apply for bail in Newtown Local Court today.

They handed themselves into the neighbouring police station last night after 30-year-old Jett McKee's body was found in the middle of a Forest Lodge intersection at lunchtime on Friday.

Police had been looking for a thin woman with bleached blonde hair and a man with short brown hair who were seen running from the scene.

Witnesses said Mr McKee was bleeding profusely as he staggered down a nearby street and then collapsed with a fatal head wound after reportedly being slashed with a samurai sword.

He had allegedly earlier fought with the couple at a nearby house, police said.

Quinn's parents and brother attended court today but declined to comment to media.

Her lawyer, Lauren MacDougall, made no application for bail but indicated one would be made on Thursday.

Ms MacDougall told reporters outside court her client is "very distressed" and has not been behind bars before.

Davis was discharged from hospital today, where he'd been under police guard with an injury to his face, and brought before the court on one count of murder.

He appeared via video link, wrapped in a white blanket and nursing a swollen cheek.

His lawyer, Sherleen Chand, did not apply for bail and it was formally refused. Davis' case was adjourned to October 9.

Outside court, Ms Chand said he was suffering from "quite significant" injuries after the alleged violent incident but would be pleading not guilty and had "given an explanation" as to why he took days to come forward.

Friends and supporters of Mr McKee, who performed under the name Scepaz and was co-owner of independent record label Sub Conscious Records, have posted tributes to the aspiring rapper online.

A Facebook post on The Hip Hop Show on triple j page, hosted by Hau Latukefu, reads: "I was saddened to hear the passing of ... Scepaz. I would see him at gigs, play his music on the show and he was always respectful."

In another post, musician Nj Edwards said the scene "lost a real one" with the death of "chilled soul" Scepaz.

Samurai sword.
Brazilian butt lift deaths spark warning from Australasian plastic surgeons society

ABC Australia

ABC Australia
It's fast becoming a popular procedure but there's a warning from some plastic surgeons about the so-called 'Brazilian butt lift'.

The new operation has a dramatically higher death rate than any other cosmetic procedure and has caused a string of deaths internationally.

Kate Szepanowski, a social media influencer, told the ABC in Australia what's involved with a Brazilian butt lift, or BBL.

"They pretty much liposuction the whole body and then put it into the bum. And about one in three of my friends have had that done," she said.

But young women are largely unaware of the dangers.

The Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons has warned its members that the international mortality rate for BBL is higher than for any other cosmetic surgery procedure.

"It's now known that that is quite a dangerous procedure. The mortality rate form Brazilian butt lift, so-called, is up to one in 3,000," plastic surgeon Scott Ingram said.

The mortality rate for all other cosmetic procedures is one in 55,000.

But it's not just BBLs that are causing concern.

Surgeons are also highlighting the danger of getting dermal filler injections without a doctor present. 

Dermal fillers are injected into the face to pump out the skin.

The ABC's Four Corners programme has discovered that in April doctors at Sydney's Prince of Wales Hospital treated Australia's first patient who was permanently blinded in one eye after having dermal filler injected into her face by a nurse at a beauty clinic.

The new operation has a dramatically higher death rate than any other cosmetic procedure and has caused a string of deaths internationally.
