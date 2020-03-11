Supporters, opponents outside court as George Pell makes final bid to overturn child sex abuse convictions

Two groups of supporters and opponents have gathered outside the High Court in Canberra for George Pell's last bid at freedom.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The protestors are carrying signs that read: "May the Australian legal system be inspired by the holy spirit', and "Criminal Pell, paedophile icon".

The Catholic Cardinal is appealing to quash his convictions for sexually abusing two teenage boys in the 90s.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Yesterday, his lawyers said that the Victorian Court of Appeal did not properly assess evidence that Pell lacked the opportunity to molest the 13-year-olds at Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne.

Pell's lawyer Bret Walker said the video testimony from one victim given unfair consideration over the other evidence, and that Pell did not have time to commit the crimes.

Director of Public Prosecutions Kerri Judd today argued that the appeal judges considered the whole of the evidence, including the victim's credibility and reliability.

She told the High Court that consistencies and inconsistencies were all factored into the judge's decision to keep Pell in prison.



Ms Judd said that evidence presented by one of George Pell's Catholic colleagues "cannot be relied on".

She said that Monsignor Charles Portelli had suggested that Pell would have been meeting with parishioners on the front steps of the cathedral when the offending is said to have happened.

The court was pointed to Mr Portelli's full testimony by Ms Judd, in which he said he "did not remember a whole lot of things ... he couldn't remember the mass on that day."