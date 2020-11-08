Supporters flood the streets in celebration of Biden's victory in US election

Across the United States this morning, there were parties and prayer after Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency.

A woman reacts to the announcement Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th President of the United States. Source: Associated Press

In New York City, spontaneous block parties broke out. People ran out of their buildings, banging on pots. They danced and high-fived with strangers amid honking horns.

Hundreds gathered in Washington DC's iconic Black Lives Matter Plaza this morning, filling the streets in front of the White House to celebrate the news that Biden has defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

Crowds slowly increased as news of Biden's win spread, coming after his win in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born.

In Lansing, Michigan, Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter demonstrators filled the Capitol steps.

Republican supporters react to the announcement Democrat candidate Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press