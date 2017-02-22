Support floods in for vandalised Jewish cemetery in St. Louis

A suburban St. Louis Jewish cemetery badly damaged by vandals is getting a show of support from volunteers, well-wishers and financial contributors from across many faiths.

Vandals have damaged or tipped over as many as 200 headstones at the Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis, leaving the region's Jewish community shaken and anxious. Source: Associated Press

Muslim groups have launched a crowdfunding campaign for the Chesed Shel Emeth Society cemetery in University City, Missouri, with a goal of $28,000.

By this morning, NZ$92,000 had been raised. The cleanup continues today.

The cemetery has posted on Facebook that 154 headstones were damaged in a crime discovered Tuesday morning.

Investigators continue to review surveillance video in hopes of capturing those responsible.

A large crowd stood at the cemetery Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil.

Gov Eric Greitens, who is Jewish, organised a volunteer effort to help in the cleanup, scheduled for today.