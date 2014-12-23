Supermodel Miranda Kerr hands over $11 million worth of jewellery to US agents

Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr has handed over $11 million worth of jewellery from her Los Angeles deposit box to US government agents.



Miranda Kerr. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Wall Street Journal reported the jewels included a 11.72 carat heart-shaped diamond pendant Valentine's Day gift from former boyfriend and Malaysian financier Jho Low.



"From the start of the inquiry, Miranda Kerr co-operated fully and pledged to turn over the gifts of jewellery to the government," Ms Kerr's spokesman told the newspaper.



"Ms Kerr will continue to assist with the inquiry in any way she can."



The jewels were identified in civil-forfeiture lawsuits filed by the US Justice Department pursuing assets allegedly bought with money misappropriated from Malaysian sovereign-wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd.



The fund has denied any wrongdoing and Low has not been accused of a crime.



Ms Kerr reportedly dated Low for about a year in 2014.

The 34-year-old Sydney-born model began dating Snapchat co-founder and billionaire Evan Spiegel in 2015 and the couple married in Los Angeles last month.

