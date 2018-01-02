'Supercell thunderstorm' captured by Aussie storm chasers in Queensland

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."
The visitor from the US was grabbed at the Gisborne event as she walked through the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.
The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.
The accident happened at Pouto, near Dargaville.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ