Super Tuesday analysis: There's still no obvious Democrat candidate to beat Trump

Three former 1 NEWS US Correspondents – Jack Tame, Rebecca Wright and Tim Wilson – explain where the Democrats’ bid to win back the White House from Donald Trump goes from here.

Joe Biden won nine of the 14 states up for grabs on Super Tuesday, taking the lead over Bernie Sanders in the process and leaving Elizabeth Warren trailing, while Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the contest to be the Democrats’ presidential nominee for November’s election.

Here’s what they said on:

JOE BIDEN

RW: We’re back to square one, with Biden as the front runner. His campaign was on life-support. Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar dropping out cleared the centre lane for him.

TW: I’m not sure Uncle Joe Biden is the man to do it. He seemed confused.

JT: He always seems confused. He always has a foot in his mouth.

BERNIE SANDERS

TW: He’s been unmasked as the crazy old uncle from Vermont. It’s happened before. He has no traction with black voters. It’s completely different when you get out of New York and LA. You get into somewhere like South Carolina and it’s totally different.

RW: Sanders is not going to take one vote off Donald Trump. (JT and TW disagree.)

JT: The problem with his supporters are they are already strong believers. I went to a Sanders rally and there was a fervour unlike anything else I have experienced, except maybe Obama. But I still think he’s a strong force in this race.

ELIZABETH WARREN

JT: Why hasn’t she dropped out?

RW: She needs to get out and she needs to get out now, because she has no chance of winning.

TW: When your hometown doesn’t even like you, you must suck.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG

RW: I was relieved and pleased to see him bomb out. He was cynical and flawed as a candidate.

JT: It shows the limits of money. He had nothing when it came to criticism, Elizabeth Warren tore him to shreds.

TW: Americans love charisma. Trump has it, and a platform. Bloomberg – it wasn’t clear.

CAN ANY OF THEM BEAT TRUMP?

RW: No.

TW: No.

JT: Maybe – if coronavirus leads to the US economy going into recession.