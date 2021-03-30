TODAY |

Suitcase full of 185 endangered baby turtles found at Galapagos airport

Source:  Associated Press

Airport authorities on Ecuador's Galapagos Islands yesterday discovered a suitcase with 185 endangered baby land turtles inside.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Customs officials found the reptiles wrapped in plastic after an x-ray machine operator grew suspicious. Source: 1 NEWS

The reptiles were found individually wrapped in plastic inside luggage on Santa Cruz island and were less than three months old, according to officials.

Ten of them had died.

Jorge Rosillo, who is the manager of Galapagos Ecological Airport said that it was believed the turtles were intended to be shipped to Guayaquil Airport on mainland Ecuador for the "trafficking of species".

He also said that species of turtle originating from the Galapagos Islands were "really sought after in the Asian market".

The surviving turtles were placed in the care of a team from the Galapagos National Park, according to a press bulletin issued by the airport.

World
Central and South America
Asia
Animals
Conservation
Crime and Justice
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Well-known former sportsman facing meth charges makes further plea to keep name hidden
2
Kiwi fisherman records massive great white shark lunging out of water, 'looking me in the eye'
3
Man found guilty of murdering Denver Chance by shooting him in head, before cutting up body with chainsaw
4
Bachelor NZ: Moses Mackay gets smoochey with the ladies, but it's not his final two contestants
5
Trio fined $4390 after taking shellfish from prohibited Auckland beach
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:12

UK eases months-long lockdown restrictions amid vaccine rollout, but with a warning
02:21

Witness describes seeing George Floyd 'slowly fade away' as US cop's murder trial begins

Bat-wielding man accused of computer, window smashing rampage at Dunedin civic centre

00:09

Kiwi fisherman records massive great white shark lunging out of water, 'looking me in the eye'