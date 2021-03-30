Suitcase full of 185 endangered baby turtles found at Galapagos airport

Airport authorities on Ecuador's Galapagos Islands yesterday discovered a suitcase with 185 endangered baby land turtles inside.

The reptiles were found individually wrapped in plastic inside luggage on Santa Cruz island and were less than three months old, according to officials.

Ten of them had died.

Jorge Rosillo, who is the manager of Galapagos Ecological Airport said that it was believed the turtles were intended to be shipped to Guayaquil Airport on mainland Ecuador for the "trafficking of species".

He also said that species of turtle originating from the Galapagos Islands were "really sought after in the Asian market".