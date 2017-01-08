Suicide bombing in Iraq kills at least six people

A suicide bombing in a bustling commercial area in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad has killed at least six civilians, an Iraqi official said.

Earlier this week another suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden vehicle in a bustling market area in Baghdad, killing at least a dozen people. Source: AP Photo/ Karim Kadim

Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan said the suspect detonated his vehicle outside a wholesale market in Baghdad's sprawling Shiite district of Sadr City.

He says a member of the security forces spotted the car bomber and opened fire, but was unable to prevent the disaster.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but the attack bore all the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has staged dozens of similar attacks in the past.

IS views Shiite Muslims, as well as other religious minorities, as apostates.