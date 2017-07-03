Suicide bomber dressed as woman kills 14 in Iraq

An Iraqi provincial official says a suicide bomber, disguised in a woman's all-covering robe, struck inside a camp for displaced people in the western province of Anbar, killing at least 14.

Councilman Taha Abdul-Ghani says the attack took place at dusk on Sunday (local time) as authorities were accommodating families that had fled from the ISIS-held town of Qaim.

Abdul-Ghani says that a police colonel was among the dead.

The officer became suspicious about the person in the long robe and walked up to the attacker, embracing him - presumably to reduce the number of casualties - as he detonated his explosives.

The explosion also wounded at least 20 people.

Iraqi forces have pushed ISIS out of most of Anbar, and are now in the final stages of a major offensive in the northern city of Mosul.