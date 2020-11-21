Sudan receiving up to 5000 refugees daily as Ethiopians flee embattled Tigray

Some Sudanese families living near the Um Rakouba refugee camp are hosting Ethiopians fleeing the embattled Tigray region.

Ethiopian refugees rest in Sudan. Source: Associated Press

The United Nations refugee agency says about 32,000 people have fled Tigray into neighbouring Sudan, and it is preparing to take in up to 200,000 in the next six months if necessary.

Ethiopian Taharsta Mahya and her family found some rest in the house of Sudanese housewife Um Al-Hassan Khamis.

Mahya, who fled the shelling together with other women and young children, said people "threw clothes" at her family as they arrived in Sudan.

The UNICEF country representative in Sudan said about 45 per cent of the refugees are children under age 18.

Refugees from the Tigray region of Ethiopia in Sudan. Source: Associated Press

Ethiopia’s government has been fighting the Tigray regional forces since a November 4 attack on a military base there.

Each side regards the other as illegal, the result of a falling-out between Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray leaders who once dominated the country’s ruling coalition.

With communications to the region severed, no one knows how many people have been killed, and verifying either side’s claims is challenging.