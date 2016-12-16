 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Such activities have consequences' - Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking

share

Source:

Associated Press

In a sweeping response to election hacking, President Barack Obama today sanctioned Russian intelligence services and their top officials, kicked out 35 Russian officials and shuttered two Russian-owned compounds in the US.

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama shakes hands with Russian President President Vladimir Putin before a bilateral meeting at United Nations headquarters. Obama has ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review on the election-season hacking that rattled the presidential campaign and raised new concerns about foreign meddling in U.S. elections, a White House official said Friday. White House counterterrorism and Homeland Security adviser Lisa Monaco said Obama ordered officials to report on the hacking of Democratic officials’ email accounts and Russia’s involvement. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Russian President President Vladimir Putin before a bilateral meeting at United Nations headquarters in September 2015.

Source: Associated Press

It was the strongest action the Obama administration has taken to date to retaliate for a cyberattack.

"All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions," Obama said in a statement released while he was vacationing in Hawaii. He added: "Such activities have consequences."

Obama ordered sanctions against two Russian intelligence services, the GRU and the FSB, plus companies which the US says support the GRU.

The cybersecurity firm hired by the Democratic National Committee to investigate theft of its emails determined earlier this year the hacking came from the Fancy Bear group, believed to be affiliated with the GRU, Russia's military intelligence agency.

The president also sanctioned Lt. Gen. Korobov, the head of GRU, and three of his deputies. Other individuals sanctioned include Alexei Belan and Yevgeny Bogachev, two Russian nationals who have been wanted by the FBI for cyber crimes for years.

Obama said the hacking "could only have been directed by the highest levels of the Russian government," a contention the US has used to suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin was personally involved.

Although the White House announced at the same time it was kicking out Russian officials and closing facilities, it said those were responses to other troubling Russian behaviour: harassment of US diplomats by Russian personnel and police.

The 35 Russian diplomats being kicked out are intelligence operatives, Obama said. The State Department said they were being declared "persona non grata," and they were given 72 hours to leave the country.

The two compounds being closed down are recreational facilities owned by Russia's government, one in Maryland and one in New York, the US said. The White House said Russia had been notified that Russia would be denied access to the sites starting noon on Friday (local time).

Russian officials have denied the Obama administration's accusation that the Russian government was involved at the highest levels in trying to influence the US presidential election.

Related

North America

Politics

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama shakes hands with Russian President President Vladimir Putin before a bilateral meeting at United Nations headquarters. Obama has ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review on the election-season hacking that rattled the presidential campaign and raised new concerns about foreign meddling in U.S. elections, a White House official said Friday. White House counterterrorism and Homeland Security adviser Lisa Monaco said Obama ordered officials to report on the hacking of Democratic officials’ email accounts and Russia’s involvement. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

White House suggests Putin involved in US hacking, Obama promises retaliation
02:31
John Key was there as Vladimir Putin and Barack Obama laid out different approaches to Syria.

Growing tension between Putin and Obama exposed at UN

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:47
1
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

2
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend are on holiday in New Zealand.

Big Bang Theory star takes selfies while on holiday in NZ

00:17
3
The man shared the video with his friends on Instagram, sparking an online backlash.

Aussie bodybuilder banned from gym for life after mocking woman working out in video

00:18
4
The superstar arrived this morning to compete in next week’s ASB Classic in Auckland.

'Hey all you Kiwi's out there!' – Serena Williams' personal message to New Zealand

00:47
5
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Watch: She's here! Tennis superstar Serena Williams touches down in NZ

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, President Barack Obama shakes hands with Russian President President Vladimir Putin before a bilateral meeting at United Nations headquarters. Obama has ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review on the election-season hacking that rattled the presidential campaign and raised new concerns about foreign meddling in U.S. elections, a White House official said Friday. White House counterterrorism and Homeland Security adviser Lisa Monaco said Obama ordered officials to report on the hacking of Democratic officials’ email accounts and Russia’s involvement. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

'Such activities have consequences' - Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking

Barack Obama sanctioned Russian intelligence services and their top officials, kicked out 35 Russian officials and shuttered two Russian-owned compounds.


00:47
In town for the ASB Classic next week, Williams and fellow star Caroline Wozniacki landed in Auckland this morning.

Serena Williams announces engagement after New Zealand arrival

The tennis superstar confirmed the news through her social media channels.

00:33
Steven Joyce at Waitangi

Watch: NZ's funniest, most ridiculous and quirkiest news stories of 2016

From dildos being thrown at MPs to Pastafarian weddings and stranded cows, 2016 provided some wacky news stories.

00:23
Luckily police arrived quickly on the scene to get the man out the tricky situation.

'You just couldn't get towels down quick enough' - Aussies mop up after destructive storms hit Victoria

The storms caused flash flooding on Melbourne roads resulting in a number of people being rescued from their cars.

Burst air hose causes gas leak scare at Fonterra site

A burst high pressure air hose has been found at a Fonterra site this morning, after firefighters were called to assess a suspected chemical leak.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ