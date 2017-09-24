 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

World


Successful launch of new ballistic missile with 2000km range claimed by Iran

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump today pointed to a reported missile test by Iran to renew his criticism of the nuclear agreement it reached with the US and other nations.

Iran's Khoramshahr missile is displayed by the Revolutionary Guard during a military parade marking the 37th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Iran's Revolutionary Guard has unveiled its latest ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers — about 1,250 miles— capable of reaching much of the Middle East, including Israel. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Iran's Khoramshahr missile is displayed by the Revolutionary Guard during a military parade

Source: Associated Press

Iran's Revolutionary Guard yesterday displayed its latest ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel and much of the Middle East.

The US opposes Iran's ballistic missile program and Trump signed a bill last month imposing penalties on those involved with it.

Video of the test firing of a Khoramshahr medium-range ballistic missile aired yesterday on Iran's state TV. The time or location of the test was not mentioned in the report.

Trump tweeted about the public unveiling of the missile: "Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel. They are also working with North Korea. Not much of an agreement we have!"

The nuclear agreement reached during the Obama administration doesn't strictly prohibit Iran from developing missiles.

Trump has suggested he might seek to renegotiate the nuclear deal or abandon it.

He told the UN General Assembly last Wednesday that the accord was "nothing short of an embarrassment" and the "worst one-sided deal perhaps in American history."

Officials have said Trump might use the October 15 deadline for certifying to Congress whether Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal to either declare Iran in violation or determine that the agreement is no longer in the national security interest of the US.

T

Related

Middle East

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:07
1
Mick Hennessy says Fury put on a masterclass.

'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win


00:30
2
The British boxer did all he could to evade the Kiwi's brutal blows and have him chase him around the ring.

As it happened: AND STILL! Joseph Parker wins WBO title fight by majority decision in close-fought bout with Hughie Fury

00:30
3
The Manchester crowd and Hughie Fury cut a dejected figure as Parker retains the WBO crown

AND STILL! The moment judges stun hometown crowd, give it to big Joe Parker on points


00:30
4
The Kiwi heavyweight claimed the win by decision against Hughie Fury this morning.

Watch: Parker v Fury aftermath - Peter Fury lays into 'diabolical' officials and appeals to Parker: 'Give my son a rematch!'

00:48
5
Parker's trainer made it very clear that tonight's majority decision win against Hughie Fury is an impressive feat.

'We fought him in his backyard!' Kevin Barry shuts down reporters' questions over quality of Joseph Parker's win

00:41
The Greens MP talks about becoming the youngest member of parliament in 42-years.

Watch: Chloe Swarbrick opens up about whirlwind rise to Green MP -'not something in the game-plan at all'

The Greens MP is the youngest member of parliament in 42-years.

00:42
The National leader said he was 'delighted' with the result last night and is eager to start coalition talks.

Watch: 'The people have spoken' - upbeat Bill English expects to have 'individual' phone call with Winston Peters in coming days

The National leader said he was "delighted" with the result last night and is eager to start coalition talks.

00:48
The Kiwi heavyweight retained his WBO title in Manchester this morning.

Watch: 'Kevin Barry says the judges were crazy' – Hughie's father miffed with judges' decision after Parker 'failed to knock Fury out'

The Kiwi heavyweight retained his WBO title in Manchester this morning.

01:01
With at least 15 per cent of the vote still to be counted, the Labour leader thinks Winston Peters will take his time in coalition negotiations.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern 'hopeful' special votes will give Labour 'a bit of a lift' as potential coalition talks loom

With 15 per cent of the vote still to be counted, Ardern thinks Winston Peters will take his time.

02:07
Mick Hennessy says Fury put on a masterclass.

'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win

"I thought it was an absolute masterclass, shades of Ali," Mick Hennessy said of his fighter after the bout.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 