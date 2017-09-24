Successful launch of new ballistic missile with 2000km range claimed by Iran

President Donald Trump today pointed to a reported missile test by Iran to renew his criticism of the nuclear agreement it reached with the US and other nations.

Iran's Khoramshahr missile is displayed by the Revolutionary Guard during a military parade Source: Associated Press

Iran's Revolutionary Guard yesterday displayed its latest ballistic missile capable of reaching Israel and much of the Middle East.

The US opposes Iran's ballistic missile program and Trump signed a bill last month imposing penalties on those involved with it.

Video of the test firing of a Khoramshahr medium-range ballistic missile aired yesterday on Iran's state TV. The time or location of the test was not mentioned in the report.

Trump tweeted about the public unveiling of the missile: "Iran just test-fired a Ballistic Missile capable of reaching Israel. They are also working with North Korea. Not much of an agreement we have!"

The nuclear agreement reached during the Obama administration doesn't strictly prohibit Iran from developing missiles.

Trump has suggested he might seek to renegotiate the nuclear deal or abandon it.

He told the UN General Assembly last Wednesday that the accord was "nothing short of an embarrassment" and the "worst one-sided deal perhaps in American history."

Officials have said Trump might use the October 15 deadline for certifying to Congress whether Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal to either declare Iran in violation or determine that the agreement is no longer in the national security interest of the US.