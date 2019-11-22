TODAY |

Suburban Melbourne bushfire may have been deliberately lit, police suspect

Source:  AAP

A bushfire that threatened lives and homes in suburban Melbourne is under investigation, amid suspicions it may have been deliberately lit.

Police say the circumstances behind yesterday's grass fire are unknown and an investigation remains ongoing.

The Bundoora and Mill Park grass fire in the city's north prompted an evacuation alert and damaged homes yesterday evening.

Ambulance Victoria said two people were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters on the ground were continuing to patrol the area today and extinguishing hot spots as aircraft helped control flare-ups.

"Smoke is still visible from nearby roads and communities," emergency services said.

Increased wind speeds have meant back burning operations are yet to start.

Another series of fires allegedly set in Melbourne's eastern suburbs earlier in December have resulted in a man being charged with five criminal counts of arson.

The 41-year-old was arrested yesterday after police executed warrants for fires in the Cranbourne and Dandenong areas lit on December 17 and December 28.

The man faced court today and was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Dandenong Magistrates Court on January 21.

