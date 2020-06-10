TODAY |

Substantial evidence Madeleine McCann is dead might not be enough to convict - prosecutors

Source:  1 NEWS

German prosecutors say there is substantial evidence missing British toddler Madeleine McCann is dead but that isn’t strong enough to charge the prime suspect.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police say the evidence they have so far isn’t strong enough to charge the prime suspect, Christian Bruckner. Source: BBC

The three-year-old disappeared while on holiday in Portugal in 2007, with 43-year-old German man Christian Bruckner identified this month as the prime suspect.

Braunschweig prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told the BBC the evidence against Mr Bruckner - who is currently serving a jail term for drug-dealing, having been extradited from Portugal in 2017 - may not be enough.

"We have evidence against the accused which leads us to believe that he really killed Madeleine, but this evidence is not strong enough at the moment to take him to court,” he said.

Despite the evidence being "strong enough to say that the girl is dead and strong enough to accuse a specific individual of murder”, Mr Wolters said “one has to be honest and remain open to the possibility that our investigation could end without a charge, that it ends like the others have”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

That’s according to people living in the village in Portugal where the suspect worked at the time of toddler’s disappearance. Source: BBC

"We are optimistic it will be different for us, but for that we need more information."

In 2019, Mr Bruckner was sentenced to seven years for raping a 72-year-old American woman in the same Portuguese resort in 2005.

The conviction has been appealed in the German courts.

The 43-year-old is believed to have been in the Praia da Luz area in 2007 when McCann went missing.

Mr Bruckner has also been investigated over the disappearance of a German girl, named only as Inga, according to German media.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Christian Bruckner is currently serving prison time in Germany for sex offences. Source: BBC

The five-year-old went missing from a family party in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt in May 2015 and has never been found.

The suspect was regularly living in the Algarve in Portugal between 1995 and 2007 and had jobs including in catering, but he also committed burglaries in hotels and dealt drugs, German media have reported.

The BBC was told by a senior Portuguese judicial source that the joint investigation into the new suspect began in 2017 after a tip-off in Germany.

Investigators were told by a friend of the suspect that he had made a "disturbing comment" in a German bar while watching coverage of the 10th anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance, according to the source.

The long-running case of McCann, who vanished shortly before her fourth birthday, has intrigued Britain for years. Her parents say Madeleine went missing after they had left her and her twin siblings asleep in their holiday complex while they had dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant.

An investigation by British police has identified more than 600 people as being potentially significant.

World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Overseas investor fined $554,000 after buying waterfront property without approval
2
Police warn parents after NZ woman accused of selling cannabis edibles through social media
3
Air New Zealand to resume Auckland to Tokyo flights
4
Flames leap from roof as fire breaks out at Christchurch furniture business
5
Government's Covid-19 tracing app to alert people potentially exposed to virus
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Man accused of murdering baby in South Auckland pleads not guilty
01:13

Man jailed for life for 'monstrous' murder of Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore in 1995
09:22

Police armed response teams could return after current commissioner's tenure ends, justice advocate fears
00:30

Donald Trump links 75-year-old victim of police brutality to conspiracy theory - 'Could be an ANTIFA provocateur'