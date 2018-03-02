Stunning vision shows a Brazilian hiking trail turned into underwater paradise after heavy rain

A hiking trail in Brazil became perfect for snorkeling after days of heavy rain flooded parts of the Recanto Ecologico Rio da Prata reserve, completely submerging the path.

A bridge on the path and the area around it were completely underwater for few days last month at the private reserve located in a farm in the rural area city of Jardim, near the city of Bonito, in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, famed for its ecotourism.

The water level of the Olho d'agua river that crosses the private reserve rose by three meters during the heavy rains.

This unusual phenomenon happens when it rains over 150 mm at once.

The trail was flooded twice in February with the water disappearing in less than two days in both cases.

According to experts, the water is clear because the complete water basin, 300 hectres is preserved by the private reserve.