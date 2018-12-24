TODAY |

Stunning image of Mars' surface shows 82km-wide crater covered in ice

Associated Press
Mars is seemingly getting into the festive spirit just in time for Christmas, with a large crater on the red planet seen coated with ice 1.8km thick.

The stunning image was captured by the European Space Agency (ESA)'s Mars Express mission.

The Korolev Crater, near Mars' north pole, measures 82km across.

The image is made up of five shots taken by the Mars Express High Resolution Stereo Camera, the ESA said in a Facebook post.

The ESA's Mars mission is the agency's first venture to another planet after it entered Mars' orbit on Christmas day in 2003.

The Korolev Crater, near Mars' north pole, filled with ice 1.8km thick. Source: Facebook / European Space Agency
