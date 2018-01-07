Stunning ice sculptures carved in China for one of the largest ice festivals in the world

Ice carving specialists are utilizing their skills and deploying a diverse range of carving tools to create unique sculptures at the 32nd Harbin international ice sculpture competition, which got underway in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province yesterday.

Some 68 competitors from 14 countries are taking part in the event which is being held as part of the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, one of the largest ice and snow festivals in the world.

Many of the ice carving artists have specially customized their tools in order to help them construct the perfect ice sculpture.

"This is the traditional ice carving fork. This is an electric straight grinder, which is used for polishing the ice, and is much faster than using a knife and increases efficiency. This is the ice clip and it is easy and convenient to clamp on the ice," said Hu Song, a Chinese carver, as he demonstrated his arsenal of ice sculpting equipment.

The competition rules require contestants to form their design only out of ice from the same single two-meter-squared block that they each start with. During the ice carving process, the contestants carefully remove parts to modify and sculpt, before bonding the ice chunks back together to form their one complete sculpture.

"The two ice blocks should fit on the same plane. It is hard to do when using a knife. So we use this ice plate to rub down the ice, and fix them together," said Hu.

Hu explained his technique also involves using some tap water to help bond the sculpted ice chunks, with the water providing the right temperature to smooth the parts together and help them set seamlessly.

In addition, many unique shapes of the complex and ambitious sculptures that the competitors strive for are not suitable for carving and need to be spliced together. Contestants sometimes rely on the use of an electric iron and an aluminium plate to complete the job.

To make each sculpture more layered and more transparent, some contestants also use a mysterious hairdryer-shaped, hot air-blowing device. Hu said that blowing hot air is usually the last step of the carving process, in order to make a contrast between the bright and dull effects on the ice, and add the final touches to make their work shine.