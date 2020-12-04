Stunning footage shows moment massive Arecibo radio telescope collapses

A huge, already damaged, radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has played a key role in astronomical discoveries for more than half a century has collapsed.

Stunning video footage released by the United States National Science Foundation today shows the exact moment of the collapse.

The telescope's 900-ton receiver platform and the Gregorian dome — a structure as tall as a four-story building that houses secondary reflectors — fell onto the northern portion of the vast reflector dish more than 122m below.

The US National Science Foundation had earlier announced that it would close the radio telescope.

An auxiliary cable snapped in August, causing a 30m gash on the 305m-wide dish and damaged the receiver platform that hung above it. Then a main cable broke in early November.

The collapse stunned many scientists who had relied on what was until recently the largest radio telescope in the world.

The collapse at 7.56 a.m. on Tuesday local time (12.56am Wednesday NZT) wasn't a surprise because many of the wires in the thick cables holding the structure snapped over the weekend

Scientists worldwide had been petitioning US officials and others to reverse the NSF's decision to close the observatory.

The NSF said at the time that it intended to eventually reopen the visitor centre and restore operations at the observatory's remaining assets, including its two LIDAR facilities used for upper atmospheric and ionospheric research, including analysing cloud cover and precipitation data.

The LIDAR facilities are still operational, along with a 12m telescope and a photometer used to study photons in the atmosphere.

The telescope was built in the 1960s with money from the Defense Department amid a push to develop anti-ballistic missile defenses.

It had endured hurricanes, tropical humidity and a recent string of earthquakes in its 57 years of operation.

The telescope has been used to track asteroids on a path to Earth, conduct research that led to a Nobel Prize and determine if a planet is potentially habitable.

It also served as a training ground for graduate students and drew about 90,000 visitors a year.

The telescope was last used on August 6, just days before a socket holding the auxiliary cable that snapped failed in what experts believe could be a manufacturing error.

The National Science Foundation, which owns the observatory that is managed by the University of Central Florida, said crews who evaluated the structure after the first incident determined that the remaining cables could handle the additional weight.

But on November 6, another cable broke.

Scientists had used the telescope to study pulsars to detect gravitational waves as well as search for neutral hydrogen, which can reveal how certain cosmic structures are formed.