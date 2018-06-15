 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Stunning aerial vision shows river of lava flowing through Hawaiian landscape

share

Source:

Associated Press

The steady stream of lava is coming from a fissure on the Big Island, and heading towards the ocean.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

00:24
2
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at today’s daily press briefing that enforcing the law is "very biblical."

Watch: 'Don't you have any empathy?' Reporter in astonishing outburst at White House press secretary over kids being taken from parents at border


01:25
3
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


01:21
4
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

Most read story: 'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion


5
An Emirates plane.

Emirates launches daily flight from Auckland to Bali, then on to Dubai

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.

Three people convicted over $54 million Auckland and Hamilton home loan fraud

The Serious Fraud Office said the scheme took "a high level of calculation and collaboration".

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: Robbie Williams steals the show as FIFA tournament kicks off in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening day of action at this year's World Cup.

01:04
Kelvin Davis says it’s not fair New Zealand rate payers continue to shoulder the infrastructure burden.

Tourist tax: Who will and who won't have to pay the levy of up to $35 to visit New Zealand?

Today Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged the tourism industry "had concerns" over the new cost for visitors.

01:25
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture

Hansen was over talking about the hit that left Remy Grosso with a facial fracture.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 