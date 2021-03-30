TODAY |

Study of vaccinated frontline workers in US shows high levels of Covid-19 protection

Source:  Associated Press

The US government’s first look at the real-world use of Covid-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies.

Your playlist will load after this ad

About 2500 healthcare workers, police officers and firefighters were monitored after receiving their jabs. Only three later became infected with Covid-19. Source: 1 NEWS

The two vaccines available since December - Pfizer and Moderna - were 90 per cent effective after two doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported today.

In testing, the vaccines were about 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19.

The study is the government’s first assessment of how the shots have been working beyond the drugmakers' initial experiments. Results can sometimes change when vaccines are used in larger, more diverse populations outside studies.

read more
Covid-19 vaccine explainer: The what, when and how of the 2021 rollout

With nearly 4000 participants from six states, the study focused on health care workers, first responders and other front-line workers who had first priority for the shots.

They were given nasal swab test kits to use every week to check for signs of infection.

The study included roughly 2500 volunteers who got two vaccine doses, about 500 who got one dose and about 1000 who did not get vaccinated.

The researchers counted 205 infections, with 161 of them in the unvaccinated group. Of the remaining 44, the CDC said 33 of them were in people apparently infected with two weeks of their last shot, the point at which they are considered fully vaccinated.

No one died, and only two were hospitalised.

read more
Government outlines who may be eligible for early Covid-19 vaccine

“These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving Covid-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead," CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

"The authorised vaccines are the key tool that will help bring an end to this devastating pandemic."

Different researchers have tried to look at how the vaccines have performed including work done in Israel and the United Kingdom, and a US study of Mayo Clinic patients.

Unlike the Mayo study, which focused on hospitalisation and death, the CDC study looked for any infection - including infections that never resulted in symptoms, or were identified before people started feeling sick.

About two-thirds of the participants who were vaccinated got Pfizer shots, one-third got Moderna and five got the newest shot from Johnson & Johnson.

The study was done in Miami; Duluth, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Temple, Texas; Salt Lake City; and Phoenix and other areas in Arizona. .

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Well-known former sportsman facing meth charges makes further plea to keep name hidden
2
Kiwi fisherman records massive great white shark lunging out of water, 'looking me in the eye'
3
Man found guilty of murdering Denver Chance by shooting him in head, before cutting up body with chainsaw
4
Fair Go: 'If it's too good to be true, it probably is' - Gisborne woman's steep return cost for sandals from online shop
5
'Is this patriot enough?' Addressing racism, Asian American vet shows combat scars
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Sydney man says frenzied stabbing of woman in her apartment was 'pointless and selfish'
01:32

'Is this patriot enough?' Addressing racism, Asian American vet shows combat scars

Schitt’s Creek’s Rosebud Motel up for sale for cool $2.2 million
01:42

Murder charge for Sydney woman after husband stabbed in neck while sons were at home