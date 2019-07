Legalising cannabis in some parts of the US didn't encourage young people to use the drug, according to new research.

A study of more than 1.4 million high school students in America found cannabis use among youth fell after legalisation.

A researcher here says we could see similar results if New Zealand law is changed.

Kiwis are set to vote on the legalisation of cannabis in a referendum next year alongside the general election.

Your playlist will load after this ad