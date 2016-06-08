 

Study finds Papua New Guinea one of world's worst places to be a mother

Australia's neighbour Papua New Guinea is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a mother, a report has found.

Women in PNG are more than 35 times more likely to lose their lives during pregnancy than in Australia, and more than half have no choice but to give birth at home, according to aid agency ChildFund.

"No woman should die giving birth. Yet in a country just 160km north of Australia, women are losing their lives every day during childbirth due to unsafe conditions and causes that are completely preventable," ChildFund chief executive Nigel Spence said today.

