Students at school attended by Prince George, Princess Charlotte in coronavirus lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Students at the same primary school as Prince George and Princess Charlotte in London are self-isolating due to coronavirus fears.

Royal family Duchess Kate, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Source: Supplied

Four pupils in southwest London are staying home waiting for test results for Covid-19, UK media reports, with two reporting symptoms.

They had returned from a trip to northern Italy, the worst-affected area with Covid-19 outside of Asia.

More than 320 people are infected in Italy and 11 have died due to Covid-19.

Several European countries have announced their first cases, involving people who visited Italy. Source: Breakfast

Thomas's Battersea, the school where royal heirs George and Charlotte attend, reportedly emailed parents warning them of the unwell students.

Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, and her husband Mike also returned from a skiing trip to the same region recently.

A spokesperson for the pair told media they won't be self-isolating as they're not showing any symptoms.

While being overjoyed to be reunited with his family, the man and his wife aren’t happy with the Government. Source: 1 NEWS

The latest developments come as six New Zealanders wait out a quarantine in Whangaparāoa, after returning from the virus-afflicted Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Despite enduring a 14-day quarantine on board the ship, they were made to sit through another 14-day quarantine before being released to their homes in New Zealand, whether or not they display symptoms.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Zealand as yet.

