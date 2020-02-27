Students at school attended by Prince George, Princess Charlotte in coronavirus lockdown

Students at the same primary school as Prince George and Princess Charlotte in London are self-isolating due to coronavirus fears.

Royal family Duchess Kate, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Source: Supplied

Four pupils in southwest London are staying home waiting for test results for Covid-19, UK media reports, with two reporting symptoms.

They had returned from a trip to northern Italy, the worst-affected area with Covid-19 outside of Asia.

More than 320 people are infected in Italy and 11 have died due to Covid-19.

Thomas's Battersea, the school where royal heirs George and Charlotte attend, reportedly emailed parents warning them of the unwell students.

Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, and her husband Mike also returned from a skiing trip to the same region recently.

A spokesperson for the pair told media they won't be self-isolating as they're not showing any symptoms.

The latest developments come as six New Zealanders wait out a quarantine in Whangaparāoa, after returning from the virus-afflicted Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Despite enduring a 14-day quarantine on board the ship, they were made to sit through another 14-day quarantine before being released to their homes in New Zealand, whether or not they display symptoms.