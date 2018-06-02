Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

More than 300 seniors at a Texas high school have received their diplomas with the memory of a deadly mass shooting on campus still fresh in their minds.

Students attend the Santa Fe High School graduation ceremony Friday, June 1, 2018, Source: 1 NEWS

The Santa Fe High School seniors gathered at twilight in the 83-degree heat and 76 percent humidity on the artificial-turf football field to become the school's first to graduate since May 18, when two substitute teachers and eight fellow students were killed in a mass shooting. A 17-year-old student identified as the shooter is being held on capital murder charges.