Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

Source:Associated Press
More than 300 seniors at a Texas high school have received their diplomas with the memory of a deadly mass shooting on campus still fresh in their minds.
Students attend the Santa Fe High School graduation ceremony Friday, June 1, 2018,
Source: 1 NEWS
The Santa Fe High School seniors gathered at twilight in the 83-degree heat and 76 percent humidity on the artificial-turf football field to become the school's first to graduate since May 18, when two substitute teachers and eight fellow students were killed in a mass shooting. A 17-year-old student identified as the shooter is being held on capital murder charges.
The 328 graduating seniors, wearing white stoles in tribute to those slain, and their well-wishers watched a montage tribute to the slain students and teachers on the stadium's video display board. Speeches by school principal Rachel Blundell, valedictorian Corrigan Garcia and salutatorian Bailee Dobson referred to "the events of May 18."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news