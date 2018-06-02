 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Students graduate from Texas school where shooting killed 10

share

Source:

Associated Press

More than 300 seniors at a Texas high school have received their diplomas with the memory of a deadly mass shooting on campus still fresh in their minds.

Students attend the Santa Fe High School graduation ceremony Friday, June 1, 2018,

Students attend the Santa Fe High School graduation ceremony Friday, June 1, 2018,

Source: 1 NEWS

The Santa Fe High School seniors gathered at twilight in the 83-degree heat and 76 percent humidity on the artificial-turf football field to become the school's first to graduate since May 18, when two substitute teachers and eight fellow students were killed in a mass shooting. A 17-year-old student identified as the shooter is being held on capital murder charges.

The 328 graduating seniors, wearing white stoles in tribute to those slain, and their well-wishers watched a montage tribute to the slain students and teachers on the stadium's video display board. Speeches by school principal Rachel Blundell, valedictorian Corrigan Garcia and salutatorian Bailee Dobson referred to "the events of May 18."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A large cargo container ship out to sea.

Ship loses 80 containers off NSW coast in wild weather

00:13
2
The Crusaders hooker was at his playmaking best.

Watch: Cheeky Codie Taylor catches Chiefs napping with quick-tap penalty to set up Crusaders' opening try

00:58
3
Street is due to welcome her third baby, this one via surrogate, in August.

'A little bit sad' - Toni Street responds on air to backlash over the six month’s maternity leave she’s likely to take

00:17
4
Ngatai showed his speed, strength and improvisation skills to set up the Chiefs' second try of the night.

As it happened: Crusaders earn another textbook win after repelling Chiefs' second half comeback attempt

01:15
5

Exclusive: NZ cycling coach needed medical treatment during 2016 Rio Olympic Games after consuming alcohol

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 