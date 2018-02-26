Students caught up in Florida shooting return to pick up abandoned belongings

Students at a Florida high school where 17 of their classmates and staff members were killed returned today to gather their belongings thrown down in panic during the school shooting nearly two weeks ago.

Thousands of students joined their parents in walking past the three-story building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where the February 14 massacre took place.

It is now cordoned off by a chain link fence that was covered with banners from other schools showing their support.

Seventeen people dressed in white costumes as angels stood by a makeshift memorial outside the school before moving near the entrance.

Organiser Terry Decarlo said the costumes are sent to mass shootings and disasters so the survivors "know angels are looking over them and protecting them."

Many of the angels were survivors of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando where 49 people died, Mr Decarlo said.