Student shot in arm at California school, teen suspect held

A high school student was shot in the arm Friday at high school in the California city of Palmdale and a 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

US crime

The shooting at Highland High School in the high desert Antelope Valley was sparked by a dispute between the alleged shooter and the victim, Los Angeles County sheriff's Capt. Darren Harris told KTTV.

The victim was expected to make a full recovery, he said.

Deputies recovered a gun at the scene as the suspect was taken into custody, Harris said.

The school remained on lockdown Friday morning as school officials worked to reunite students with their parents.