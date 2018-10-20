 

Student pilot and instructor land plane on busy California motorway, then push it to the shoulder

Associated Press
A small plane with a student pilot on board made an emergency landing in the middle of traffic on a Southern California freeway.

The California Highway Patrol says the plane landed safely in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in El Cajon today after reporting engine trouble.

Authorities say the single-engine Piper was carrying a 25-year-old pilot and a 36-year-old student.

The CHP says the instructor landed the plane. Video taken by a motorist on the freeway shows the plane gliding down between cars and rolling along two lanes.

The pilot and student pushed the plane to the freeway shoulder to avoid blocking traffic.

This photo taken from video provided by fox5sandiego.com shows a small plane after it made an emergency landing in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in El Cajon, Calif., east of San Diego, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Authorities say the single-engine Piper was carrying a 25-year-old pilot and a 36-year-old student and reported engine trouble before landing in the middle of traffic. The CHP says the instructor took over to land the plane. No one was injured. (fox5sandiego.com via AP)
Authorities say the single-engine Piper was carrying a 25-year-old pilot and a 36-year-old student and reported engine trouble before landing in the middle of traffic. Source: Associated Press
