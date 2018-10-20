Student pilot and instructor land plane on busy California motorway, then push it to the shoulder

A small plane with a student pilot on board made an emergency landing in the middle of traffic on a Southern California freeway.

The California Highway Patrol says the plane landed safely in the westbound lanes of Interstate 8 in El Cajon today after reporting engine trouble.

Authorities say the single-engine Piper was carrying a 25-year-old pilot and a 36-year-old student.

The CHP says the instructor landed the plane. Video taken by a motorist on the freeway shows the plane gliding down between cars and rolling along two lanes.