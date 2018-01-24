 

Student opens fire at US high school killing two classmates

A 15-year-old student opened fire with a handgun inside his rural Kentucky high school today, killing two classmates, injuring 17 others and sending hundreds fleeing for safety.

Authorities investigate the scene of fatal school shooting Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Kentucky State Police said the suspect was apprehended by a Marshall County deputy. (AP Photo/Stephen Lance Dennee)

Authorities investigate the scene of fatal school shooting.

Source: Associated Press

Police were seen leading a teenager away in handcuffs. It was the nation's first fatal school shooting of 2018.

The shooter will be charged with murder and attempted murder, Kentucky State Police Lt. Michael Webb said.

"He was apprehended by the sheriff's department here on site, at the school, thankfully before any more lives could be taken," Webb said.

Police did not release any identities, nor did they describe a motive. Webb said detectives are looking into his home and background.

Students ran for their lives as the student began shooting inside an atrium just before morning classes would have begun at Marshall County High School.

Many jumped into cars or ran down the highway, some not stopping until they reached a McDonald's restaurant more than a mile away. Parents left their cars on both sides of an adjacent road, desperately trying to find their teenagers.

"There was running and crying and screaming," said Mitchell Garland, who provided shelter to between 50 and 100 students inside his nearby business.

"They was just kids running down the highway. They were trying to get out of there."

A half-dozen ambulances and numerous police cars converged on the school, along with officers in black fatigues carrying assault rifles. Federal authorities responded, and Sen. Mitch McConnell sent staffers. Gov. Matt Bevin rushed from the Capitol to the scene.

Two 15-year-olds were killed: A girl died at the scene, and a boy died later at a hospital, the governor said, adding that all of the victims are believed to be students.

He said 12 of those injured suffered bullet wounds. Five were flown about 193 kilometres to Nashville, Tennessee's Vanderbilt University Medical Center, spokeswoman Tavia Smith said.


